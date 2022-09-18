Video Emerges Of College Football Teammates Fighting Each Other On The Sideline

A pair of Houston Cougars were spotted going at it on the sideline during Saturday's game.

Sophomore wideout Joseph Manjack IV came over to the sideline and shoved who appeared to be freshman Sam Brown Jr. to the ground for reasons unknown.

It took the help of coaches and other players to break up the skirmish.

The Cougars got off to a great start but quickly saw the Kansas Jayhawks storm back and take a pretty commanding lead.

Perhaps tensions are running high after Houston dropped a double-overtime game vs. Texas Tech last week.

Either way, fighting each other isn't going to be the way they erase a 28-point deficit.