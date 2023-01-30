Video Emerges Of Stetson Bennett's Release From Jail

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 08: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium on October 8, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett got in some trouble over the weekend.

He was arrested over the weekend on charges of public intoxication. The arrest took place around 6 a.m. local time in Dallas.

Per a report from WFAA, police officers responded to a call about a man banging on doors in the area. When police arrived, they found Bennett to be intoxicated.

He was then taken into custody was released from jail just a few hours later. Here's a video of him getting released:

According to Bennett's attorney Todd Shapiro, Bennett was in Dallas getting ready for the NFL Combine, which is set to take place in February. He was apparently trying to get into a friend's apartment.

Bennett is only a few weeks removed from leading Georgia to its second straight national championship. Georgia took down TCU in blowout fashion (65-7) to cap off a perfect 2022 campaign.

He finished his collegiate career with 8,428 yards through the air, 66 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions.