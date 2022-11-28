Video: Emotional CJ Stroud Postgame Answer Goes Viral

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the first quarter of the college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes on November 26, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

C.J. Stroud was distraught following Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday afternoon.

This was the second straight time that Stroud has lost to Michigan and it's also the second straight year that Michigan has advanced to the Big Ten Championship Game over OSU.

While Stroud was speaking to the media on Saturday, he admitted that he started losing his personal life throughout the season because he kept watching so much film on Michigan.

"I stopped living my personal life, personally. I let everything go," Stroud said. "My mom, she'll be the one to admit, man. Sometimes I didn't pick up the phone because I'm locked in and watching film. I'm doing anything I can possibly do to win this game. I hope people appreciate that from this whole staff."

Some fans may still be upset about OSU's loss, but Stroud did give it everything he had. He finished the game with 349 yards and two touchdowns, though also did throw two interceptions.

He'll now get some of his personal life back as he waits to see who the Buckeyes will play in December.