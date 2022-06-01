Video: Emotional Ukranian National Anthem Is Going Viral

Prior to Wednesday's World Cup Qualifying match between Scotland and Ukraine, Glasgow's Hampden Park Stadium joined in song to belt the Ukrainian national anthem.

The Ukrainian players, draped in their national flag, stood at center field as the fans — both home and away — sang their country's song.

Scottish supporters known as the Tartan Army put together phonetic guides so they could sing along in support of the visiting squad.

Take a look at the emotional anthem here:

It's been 99 days since Russia invaded Ukraine and instigated a war that continues to tear through the country. Some Ukrainian players have been dealing with the crisis from afar — continuing to suit up for their club teams in other countries. Others have experienced the terrors of war first-hand.

During a pregame press conference on Tuesday, Ukrainian star Oleksandr Zinchenko burst into tears as he discussed the ongoing situation in his home country.

"Every Ukrainian wants one thing: to stop this war," the Manchester City midfielder said, per ESPN. "I have spoken with people from all over the world, I have spoken to Ukrainian kids who just don't understand what's happening, and they have one dream: to stop the war. But when it comes to football, we have our own dream: we want to go to the World Cup, to give these incredible emotions to Ukrainians, because they deserve it so much in this moment."

At the 24-minute mark, the game is tied at 0-0.