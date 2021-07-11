Video Of England Fans Goes Viral Before The Euro Final

England is just hours away from its first ever European Championship final match — and the excitement is palpable outside of Wembley Stadium.

With the privilege of hosting both the semifinal and final games, England fans are certainly capitalizing on the home-field advantage. Fans flocked to the stadium early in the morning, forming a sea of red and white outside of Wembley on Sunday.

Before the stadium doors opened, a mass of England supporters could already feel the electricity of the upcoming match — scream singing Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.” The English fans adopted this American tune when it was released in 1969 — just three years after the team’s last international championship appearance in 1966 (World Cup).

Here’s a clip of the scene outside of Wembley:

🚨⚽️ | NEW: England fans outside Wembley pic.twitter.com/RVERE6dcUw — News For All (@NewsForAllUK) July 11, 2021

With the vast majority of fans clearly on their side, the red-hot England squad will take on Italy at 3 p.m. ET this afternoon.

Italy’s last Euro championship victory came back in 1968 when they served as the host country for the tournament. While England has the home-field advantage this time, taking down this Italian squad is a tough ask. Italy hasn’t lost a match in a team-record 33 straight games.

A win for England today would mark yet another incredible accomplishment on their improbable tournament run.