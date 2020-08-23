There’s nothing quite like a flyover, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better flyover than the one we had at the Indy 500 today.

The Indy 500 featured a national anthem rendition by “The Singing Surgeons,” doctors William Robinson and Elvis Francois. Robinson played the piano as Francois sang The Star-Spangled Banner.

It was a beautiful rendition, and one that had the drivers for the prestigious IndyCar event at full attention. But it was the flyover that really put a punctuation mark on the performance.

As The Singing Surgeons performed the final bars of the song, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds soared overhead. It was a majestic sight, and one that’s been getting praise from IndyCar fans.

The National Anthem + Flyover. This year's anthem at the #Indy500 is performed by the Singing Surgeons, Dr. Elvis Francois and Dr. William Robinson. TV: NBC pic.twitter.com/HmdE9VcGwU — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 23, 2020

“AF Thunderbirds spot on time on target, always makes or breaks the flyover,” one fan wrote.

“What an inspiring emotional Pre Race ceremony at the 104th Indy 500 Race,” wrote another. “The Gun Salute and Taps , the National Anthem and the Flyover by the Blue Angels was so Patriotic. Much Respect.”

“Those two doctors are awesome,” said another. “Beautiful.”

It’s been a trying time for racing and just about every other live sports league. The COVID-19 restrictions have made playing games and events in front of fans impossible, so leagues have had to improvise.

But it’s great to see that small traditions like the national anthem and the flyovers have weathered the storm of the pandemic.

Great job, everyone!