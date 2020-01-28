Video: ESPN Anchor’s Heartbreaking Kobe Story Is Going Viral

Everyone in the sports world has been sharing stories about their relationship with Kobe Bryant in the wake of his tragic death on Sunday morning.

ESPN anchor Elle Duncan shared hers on Monday night. The veteran anchor’s heartfelt message has since gone viral.

Duncan recalled the one time she met Bryant. The ESPN anchor was pregnant at the time and Bryant, a father of four girls, was excited to learn that she was having one of her own.

The ESPN anchor then talked about how Bryant raved about his middle daughter, Gianna, and how much she loved basketball. Tragically, Gianna died in the helicopter crash with her father and seven others on Sunday. They were reportedly on their way to a basketball game.

“The only small source of comfort for me, is knowing that he died doing what he loved the most: being a dad. Being a girl dad,” she said.

The Kobe story Elle Duncan shared on Sportscenter was so heartfelt and heartbreaking, more people need to see it. "The only small source of comfort for me, is knowing that he died doing what he loved the most: being a dad. Being a girl dad."@elleduncanESPN #RIPGigi #RIPKobe pic.twitter.com/a2GpkY2Eb4 — Gian Cruz (@gianorama) January 28, 2020

That is a great story and, based on what’s been said over the past 24-plus hours, not a rare one. Bryant truly loved being a father and would often call it his greatest accomplishment.

Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by Sunday’s tragedy.