Video: Extremely Dirty Hit On BYU Quarterback Zach Wilson

Things are getting pretty heated between No. 13 BYU and No. 18 Coastal Carolina on Saturday night.

Tempers flared between the two teams at the end of the first half on Saturday evening. The Cougars were pretty upset with a hit on their star quarterback, Zach Wilson – and they had a right to be.

Coastal Carolina defenders made a point to go after Wilson after he threw an interception at the end of the first half. Wilson was hit multiple times by two Coastal Carolina defenders who did everything they could to pile drive Wilson into the ground.

Hitting the quarterback is part of football, but it’s clear that Coastal Carolina’s defenders went overboard with this.

Unsurprisingly, the two teams had to be separated going into halftime.

A really good half of football by Coastal Carolina, holding BYU to 239 yards, a punt, a TO on downs, and an INT … will only be remembered for this. Cougars lead, 14-13 at the break.

College football fans are calling out Coastal Carolina for the play.

“Bush league. I hope Zach Wilson lights up Coastal Carolina in the 2nd half,” one fan tweeted.

“Some cheap play from Coastal right before the half there, going after Zach Wilson. Led to a kerfuffle,” Pat Forde wrote.

Zach Wilson in the 2nd half after getting mugged

Wilson finished the first half with 103 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The second half of the BYU vs. Coastal Carolina game is set to air on ESPNU.