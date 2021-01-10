Video: F-Bomb Could Be Heard On Nickelodeon Broadcast

The NFL made history today with the first ever game broadcast on Nickelodeon, airing the Wild Card matchup between the Saints and Bears on Sunday afternoon.

With this moment in football history comes some history for the long-time kids television station as well: the first ever “F-Bomb” dropped on the channel.

Just before the end of the first half, microphones picked up Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson saying “what the f***” in response to a questionable call by the official.

Here’s a clip of the mishap:

HISTORY MADE: the first f-bomb in the history of Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/0vRAL1cWoM — palmer (@dpalm34) January 10, 2021

The Nickelodeon audience when Cordarrelle Patterson dropped the F-Bomb pic.twitter.com/7ccGRJFRdz — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) January 10, 2021

Other than this slip of the tongue from the Bears’ return specialist, the Nickelodeon broadcast has so far been a success. The NFL could surely benefit from a fun, non-traditional way of getting the next generation involved.

With the second half now underway, Patterson and Chicago trail New Orleans 7-3 in a low-scoring affair.

Today’s NFC Wild Card round playoff game is airing on both CBS and Nickelodeon. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are the lead broadcasters on CBS, while Noah Eagle and Nate Burleson have the call for Nickelodeon.