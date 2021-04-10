Video Of Fan Heckling Bryce Harper Is Going Viral

With limited fans now allowed back into MLB stadiums across the country, we’re finally getting to see the player-spectator interactions that have long been a part of the game.

But, if you’re going to heckle a player, at least make sure you know what you’re talking about.

During a matchup between the Atlanta and Philadelphia on Friday night, one Braves fan decided to take some digs at Phillies star right fielder Bryce Harper.

“Bryce, you’ll never be as good as Acuna,” the fan yelled from afar. “As hard as you try, you’ll never be as good as him. You’ll never be as good as Acuna.”

With a $330 million contract and six All Star appearances, Harper likely isn’t typically concerned with heckling fans. But, this guy’s comments were just foolish enough to garner a response from the 10-year MLB veteran.

Repeatedly mispronouncing the name of his team’s franchise player Ronald Acuna Jr., the Braves fan’s attempts to get a rise out of Harper were pretty embarrassing.

Noticing the fan’s continued mistake, Harper turned around to correct his pronunciation. Emphasizing the name with hand motions, the Philadelphia star clearly said “It’s ‘ah-CUHN-ya” while talking back to the misinformed fan.

Standing next to Harper in the dugout, Phillies catcher JT Realmuto seemed to really get a kick out of his teammate’s response.

Despite getting owned by Harper in real time, the fan decided he hadn’t had enough. After the game, he posted the video on Twitter — eliciting some more public embarrassment.

Taking an 8-1 loss to the Braves on Friday, Phillies now move to 5-2 on the year. Early on in the season, Harper leads the league in walks (8) and has notched five hits on a .238 batting average.

Philadelphia will get another shot at the Braves when they face off tonight at 7:20 p.m. ET.