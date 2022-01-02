Video: FedEx Field Railing Collapses In Scary Postgame Moment

FedEx Field has had a couple of notable issues over the course of the 2021 season. On Sunday afternoon, the stadium woes continued.

Following Philadelphia’s win over Washington at FedEx Field on Sunday, part of the stadium railing collapsed.

A group of Eagles fans were pushing on the railing, attempting to get a postgame high-five from quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts was nearly hit by the fans as they collapsed onto the field following the railing moment.

Check this out:

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was sacked only once during today’s game. Almost had a second on his way to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/WwBE5pXaxO — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 2, 2022

Yikes!

Hopefully everything is OK, both with Hurts and the fans who fell onto the field on Sunday afternoon.

Philadelphia improved to 9-7 with the win on Sunday, while Washington dropped to 6-10 with the loss.