Video: FedEx Field Railing Collapses In Scary Postgame Moment

Washington Football Team field ahead of an NFL game.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: A general view during the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles game at FedExField on September 13, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

FedEx Field has had a couple of notable issues over the course of the 2021 season. On Sunday afternoon, the stadium woes continued.

Following Philadelphia’s win over Washington at FedEx Field on Sunday, part of the stadium railing collapsed.

A group of Eagles fans were pushing on the railing, attempting to get a postgame high-five from quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts was nearly hit by the fans as they collapsed onto the field following the railing moment.

Check this out:

Yikes!

Hopefully everything is OK, both with Hurts and the fans who fell onto the field on Sunday afternoon.

Philadelphia improved to 9-7 with the win on Sunday, while Washington dropped to 6-10 with the loss.

