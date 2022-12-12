Video: Fight Breaks Out After Chiefs vs. Broncos Game

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: A general view of a Denver Broncos helmet on the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 28, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Today's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos was a contentious one as the action was unfolding. But the big scrap took place after the final whistle.

After the Chiefs knelt down to seal a 34-28 win over the Broncos, head coaches Andy Reid and Nathaniel Hackett went to midfield for the traditional postgame handshake. But they were interrupted as a fight broke out between players.

Footage from CBS' cameras didn't give us a full view of what happened, but Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson and Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper needed to be separated by their teammates and were confronted by members of both teams.

Per the announcers, nothing more happened offscreen. The clip is going viral with over 3,600 views in just a few minutes.

Tensions were flaring in the middle of the game and certainly boiled over for at least one Broncos player. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy ripped off his helmet and went after a referee in the first half, even bumping him with his shoulder.

The Broncos might have been especially heated after seeing star quarterback Russell Wilson go down with an injury in the second half.

Whatever the reason, the NFL is likely going to be dishing out some fines to whoever was involved.