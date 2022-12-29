Video: Fight Breaks Out Between NBA Teams During Game

A significant altercation occurred during the first half of tonight's NBA matchup between the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic.

Magic forward Mo Wagner checked Pistons guard Killian Hayes into the Detroit bench during a fight for a loose ball.

Pistons forward Hamidou Diallo responded with a shove to Wagner's back. Hayes got back into the action with a punch to the back of Wagner's head.

Wagner seemed to be briefly knocked unconscious by the sucker punch.

Understandably, this incident resulted in a major scuffle between the two teams. Take look at the video here:

The PA announcer at Little Caesars Arena clearly wanted to avoid a repeat of the infamous Malice at the Palace incident from 2004.

“Do not move! Stay in your seats! The moment you move, you’re going to jail!" he said.

Wagner, Hayes and Diallo were all ejected for their roles in the altercation.