Watch: Telling Video Emerges From The Floyd Mayweather Fight

The bout between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul finally took place on Sunday night in front of a packed house at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Both boxers traded their fair share of blows but neither was able to land the knockout that fans in attendance and watching on pay-per-view desperately wanted.

On Monday, an interesting video emerged from the fight showing that there might’ve actually been a knockout on Sunday.

In a brief snippet from the bout, Paul seem to be tiring and Mayweather decided to go in for one of his most vicious attacks of the night. After Paul swung and missed with an errant left hook, Mayweather countered with a clean right hand to his opponent’s head.

Paul was clearly dazed from the blow and his body appeared to give out as he draped himself around Mayweather. The Youtuber-turned-boxer appeared to be knocked out and Mayweather did his best to hold up his much heavier opponent.

Take a look:

Floyd accidentally knocked him out and held him up to keep the show going lol pic.twitter.com/FQYN1LQX11 — Teej 🚀🚀 (@StockzNCrypto) June 7, 2021

Although Paul might’ve been knocked out, the fight continued on and he survived for the rest of the night. Mayweather controlled the bout from start to finish and was never in danger of getting knocked down by his significantly larger opponent.

The fight received mixed reviews from boxing experts and analysts on Monday morning. However, the event did what it set out to accomplish: serve as entertainment and draw in a much younger audience. The bout is believed to be the biggest pay-per-view draw in the history of boxing.

Mayweather and Paul will both be winners of the exhibition fight once the money is doled out but not everyone was a fan of what the celebrity match might mean for the future of the sport.

“I don’t think it was good for boxing,” Stephen A. Smith said during Monday’s edition of ESPN’s First Take. “I really don’t. I’m disappointed in the state of Florida when they sanctioned about a 35-pound difference. … It was like watching Rocky against Drago, I’m talking about before they actually started boxing. I’m just talking about the size.”

Regardless of Smith’s comments, it looks like celebrity boxing matches are here to stay. It’s only a matter of time before the next one is on the horizon.