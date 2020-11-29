The Spun

Video: Formula 1 Driver In Terrifying Crash Sunday Morning

Formula 1 driver in terrifying crash.BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN - NOVEMBER 29: A fire is pictured following the crash of Romain Grosjean of France and Haas F1 during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on November 29, 2020 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

A Formula 1 driver out of France was in a terrifying crash on Sunday morning.

Romain Grosjean, a 34-year-old driver originally from Switzerland, suffered a terrifying crash during the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday morning.

Thankfully, Grosjean was able to survive the fiery crash.

Here’s video of the scary moment:

The Guardian had some details on the scary crash:

Speculation from Sky’s coverage is that the fuel supply from tank to engine blew up rather than the tank itself. Seems plausible but there will be a long inquest into this incident. It would seem a collision of many factors, but there was fortune in Grosjean staying conscious. There seems to have been melted plastic all over his visor too.

***

The car, or what is left of it, is being put on the back of a truck. Good luck with getting that ready for next week’s Sakhir GP.

Grosjean has been racing professionally for more than a decade. He first rose to prominence during the 2005 French Formula Renault championship and joined the Renault young driver program. In 2007, he was the 2007 Formula 3 Euro Series drivers’ champion.

We’re glad that Grosjean was able to survive the scary crash this morning and hope he can make a full recovery.


