Video: Formula 1 Driver In Terrifying Crash Sunday Morning

A Formula 1 driver out of France was in a terrifying crash on Sunday morning.

Romain Grosjean, a 34-year-old driver originally from Switzerland, suffered a terrifying crash during the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday morning.

Thankfully, Grosjean was able to survive the fiery crash.

Here’s video of the scary moment:

💥 Romain Grosjean incredibly escapes with minor burns after this!pic.twitter.com/7IHFL4Z6pA — thesportsman (@TheSportsman) November 29, 2020

The Guardian had some details on the scary crash:

Speculation from Sky’s coverage is that the fuel supply from tank to engine blew up rather than the tank itself. Seems plausible but there will be a long inquest into this incident. It would seem a collision of many factors, but there was fortune in Grosjean staying conscious. There seems to have been melted plastic all over his visor too. *** The car, or what is left of it, is being put on the back of a truck. Good luck with getting that ready for next week’s Sakhir GP.

Grosjean has been racing professionally for more than a decade. He first rose to prominence during the 2005 French Formula Renault championship and joined the Renault young driver program. In 2007, he was the 2007 Formula 3 Euro Series drivers’ champion.

We’re glad that Grosjean was able to survive the scary crash this morning and hope he can make a full recovery.