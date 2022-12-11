Video: Giants Punter's Embarrassing Mistake Is Going Viral

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet on the sidelines before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) No licensing by any casino, sportsbook, and/or fantasy sports organization for any purpose. During game play, no use of images within play-by-play, statistical account or depiction of a game (e.g., limited to use of fewer than 10 images during the game). Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The New York Giants have gotten off to a disastrous start on Sunday afternoon against the Philadelphia Eagles.

They gave up a touchdown on their first defensive possession and then gave up a second touchdown after punter Jame Gillan botched a punt. Gillan took the snap and was about to punt it before it hit the ground.

The ball then bounced and Gillan was able to get a small punt off but it didn't get anywhere.

Here's the replay:

Things then got worse for the Giants after giving up the second touchdown. They gave up a third touchdown and are now down 21-0.

They're going to need to dig deep if they want to come back in this one and avoid a season sweep.

You can watch the remainder of this contest on FOX.