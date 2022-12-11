Video: Giants Punter's Embarrassing Mistake Is Going Viral
The New York Giants have gotten off to a disastrous start on Sunday afternoon against the Philadelphia Eagles.
They gave up a touchdown on their first defensive possession and then gave up a second touchdown after punter Jame Gillan botched a punt. Gillan took the snap and was about to punt it before it hit the ground.
The ball then bounced and Gillan was able to get a small punt off but it didn't get anywhere.
Here's the replay:
Things then got worse for the Giants after giving up the second touchdown. They gave up a third touchdown and are now down 21-0.
They're going to need to dig deep if they want to come back in this one and avoid a season sweep.
You can watch the remainder of this contest on FOX.