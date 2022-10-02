Video: 'God Save The King' Goes Viral At NFL Game Sunday

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 02: General view inside the stadium prior to the NFL match between Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

For the first of three times this season, the NFL International Series is being played in London. But for the first time in the history of the NFL in London, a new national anthem was played.

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II several weeks ago, King Charles III is now the monarch of the United Kingdom. And as is tradition, the national anthem changes from "God Save The Queen" to "God Save The King."

So it was that the first-ever rendition of "God Save The King" was sung for an NFL game. It was a moving scene at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the entire stadium sang along with the guest singer.

The video is going viral with tens of thousands of views over the past few hours. Some of the comments are a little bit weird though with people complaining that Americans shouldn't be participating in the UK national anthem.

The game itself has been a thriller - as just about every recent edition of the Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints rivalry has been.

There have been several lead changes in the second half with a lot of wild plays, wild penalties, missed extra points and a 60-yard game-tying field goal.

It's been a historic day in London, that's for sure.

The game is being played on NFL Network. The teams are tied 25-25 with 1:51 remaining.