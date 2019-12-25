Merry Christmas, Buckeye Nation.

It’s been a great year for Ohio State’s football team, so there are likely thousands of people around the country receiving Scarlet and Gray-themed presents this morning.

One Ohio State fan got his grandmother a Buckeyes’ No. 2 jersey.

Video of the heartfelt moment was shared on Twitter:

I got my grandma her favorite players jersey! I'd say she liked it lol @youngchase907 #buckeyenation pic.twitter.com/0JY1h0zax4 — Joshua Fisher (@JoshFisher09) December 25, 2019

That is pretty awesome (although it would be nice if the NCAA allowed Chase Young to profit off of these “No. 2” jersey sales).

Ohio State is set to take on Clemson in the College Football Playoff on Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.