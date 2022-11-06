Video: Guinness World Record Was Set During SEC Network Show
A new Guinness World Record was set by Marty Smith on Saturday morning.
Smith, who was on SEC Network ahead of the massive Tennessee-Georgia game, set a new world record with the longest cornhole throw in history.
Here's a replay of the shot:
It's a shame that this play wasn't ranked higher in SportsCenter's top 10 list. The fact that he was able to do this under so much pressure and with so many people watching him is unbelievable.
Smith was also wearing a suit and a tie which usually makes it more difficult, but that didn't show. After he broke the record, he was presented with a certificate.
It'll likely be a long time before this record is broken again