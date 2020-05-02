Video: Hafthor Bjornsson Sets New Deadlift World Record

The sporting world has taken a backseat in recent weeks as the world deals with a significant health crisis.

However, that didn’t stop world-renown stongman Halfthor Bjornsson from setting a world record. Better known as The Mountain, Bjornsson went for the deadlift world record on Saturday afternoon.

Stadning 6-foot-9 and weighing in at 450 pounds, Bjornsson is quite literally a mountain of a man. He proved that with a tremendous lift this afternoon.

He warmed up with a few lifts, hitting 465 kilograms before going for the record. Bjornsson stepped up to the podium one last time to try for the record of 501 kilograms or 1,104 pounds.

Let’s just say he’s a little stronger than the average person.

.@ThorBjornsson_ HAS DONE IT! He just deadlifted 1,104 pounds, setting a new world record 😮💪 #TheOcho pic.twitter.com/YQzO5ULZ3S — ESPN (@espn) May 2, 2020

While the rest of us have been learning how to make sourdough or other interesting hobbies during the health crisis, Bjornsson is out setting world records.

He cooly stepped up to the plate and delivered to the masses watching at home.

This record won’t be east to beat.