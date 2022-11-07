Video: Here's The Celebration Of The Year In The NFL

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN - MAY 3: Helmets belonging to the Minnesota Vikings are seen during a rookie minicamp on May 3, 2012 at Winter Park in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The NFL was a little more relaxed this past week with how it handled endzone celebrations - particularly ones involving multiple players celebrating. That allowed one team to perform the celebration of the year during one of yesterday's games.

During Sunday's game between the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders, Vikings safety Harrison Smith picked off Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke in the middle of the fourth quarter. To celebrate their big play, the Vikings defenders all gathered in the endzone

Smith then rolled the football at them like it was a bowling ball. Acting like human bowling pins, the Vikings players all fell over.

The clip has gone viral with over 4.4 million views, 78,000 likes and 9,000 retweets since yesterday. Fans especially loved the one player who wobbled around before falling down. Some of the replies are epic too:

"Best of all time. The one guy doing a wobbly pin is just (chef's kiss)," one user replied.

"I love group end zone celebrations. Makes the game even more fun to watch. I'm not sure why ppl get their knickers in a twist about it," wrote another.

"one of the best ever, especially the stubborn pin!" a third wrote.

It was a great celebration, and one that preceded an incredible comeback win over the Vikings. Maybe they should've saved a celebration this good for the winning score, but that's just nitpicking.