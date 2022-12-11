Video: High School Refs Crushed For Egregious Call In Georgia State Title Game

Players from Cedar Grove High School have every right to be upset with the refs after falling to Sandy Creek in the Georgia state title game on Saturday.

Trailing 17-14 with under a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, Sandy Creek ran a quarterback run to the right with two yards to the end-zone.

The quarterback clearly came up short of the line to gain. However, the ref came running on the field to call it a touchdown.

This has to be one of the worst calls we've ever seen made in a football game. Here's the video:

Football fans are furious. Cedar Grove's players deserved better.

"Wow the refs just gave Sandy Creek a free touchdown.. this is NOWHERE close to a touchdown #GHSA #CedarGrove #SandyCreek absolutely robbed Cedar Grove @OfficialGHSA," one fan wrote.

"THIS was called a touchdown and it cost Cedar Grove THE STATE CHAMPIONSHIP!!!" another fan commented.

"Absolutely embarrassing. My heart goes out to Cedar Grove," one Twitter user wrote.

Even Josh Pate of 247Sports chimed in:

"Believe it or not this angle actually makes it look closer to a TD than it really was," he said.

Cedar Grove deserves an explanation, because this is downright egregious.