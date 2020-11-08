Video: Hilarious Play In Washington vs. New York Is Going Viral

If you had to pick one play to sum up the state of the NFC East in 2020, it would be the following one.

The Washington Football Team is hosting the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon. Both teams remain in contention in the NFC East despite being several games under .500. The division is truly a dumpster fire this year.

Washington and New York are currently tied, 0-0, midway through the first quarter. The game has already given us one highlight reel-worthy play. Unfortunately, it’s more suited for ESPN’s Not Top 10.

Football Team running back Antonio Gibson, one of the team’s most-promising players, fumbled the ball down the left sideline. What ensued was absolute pandemonium.

“The NFC East, perfectly summarized,” Jim Weber tweeted. He’s not wrong, either. Check this out:

The NFC East, perfectly summarized: pic.twitter.com/UQUW5AbHBt — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) November 8, 2020

“Just an all-time hot potato fumble,” another fan said.

“No idea what happened here, so many opportunities for both sides to recover this fumble,” another fan added.

Here’s a digital look at the fumble. It’s pretty hilarious:

ahahaha NGS dots on the insane fumble play in Washington pic.twitter.com/H4iXXwbwag — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) November 8, 2020

While neither New York nor Washington is a good team, at least they’re providing some entertainment for us – even if we’re laughing at them and not with them.