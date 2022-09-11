Video: Holy Cross Completes 46-Yard Hail Mary To Stun Buffalo

What a finish in Upstate New York.

FCS Holy Cross stunned the Buffalo Bulls with a Hail Mary from near-midfield as quarterback Matthew Sluka connected on a 46-yard bomb to the endzone.

The wild finish got some viral reaction from CFB fans on Twitter.

"I love this sport," one user said.

"I don’t think a school named Holy Cross should be allowed to attempt a Hail Mary," tweeted Yahoo Sportsbook. "Doesn’t seem fair."

"On a day the Sun Belt beat Notre Dame and Texas A&M, the MAC lost to Eastern Kentucky and Holy Cross. Suboptimal."

"College football chaos," another commented. "‘Nuff said."

Gotta love it.