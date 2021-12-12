Video: Houston Guard Shows Great Sportsmanship After Loss

The ending to Saturday night’s men’s college basketball game between Alabama and Houston was a controversial one.

Alabama might have goaltended on the final basket attempt by Houston, though the referees didn’t call anything.

Houston’s players and coaches were absolutely furious by the lack of a call by the officials. Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson and the rest of his team wanted answers from the refs.

Good morning to everyone that thinks this isn’t goaltending pic.twitter.com/YIkB6KyMQc — 🅱️🅰️Ⓜ️ (@big__bam) December 12, 2021

Houston’s players and coaches were understandably frustrated following the loss. A trashcan appeared to get knocked over during the postgame scene.

One Houston player showed great sportsmanship, cleaning up after his teammates.

Houston guard Jamal Shead stayed on the floor to clean up the trash following the behavior by the rest of the game.

Houston guard Jamal Shead stayed to clean up after his team following a tough loss to Alabama. Leading by example 🙌 (via @AustinRader24) pic.twitter.com/7wWOGLmb6I — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 12, 2021

Well done, Jamal.