Video: Houston Guard Shows Great Sportsmanship After Loss

Two basketballs ahead of the Final Four.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 29: A detail of NCAA Official Wilson basketballs are seen racked up on the court prior to Oregon playing against Louisville during the Midwest Region Semifinal round of the 2013 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 29, 2013 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The ending to Saturday night’s men’s college basketball game between Alabama and Houston was a controversial one.

Alabama might have goaltended on the final basket attempt by Houston, though the referees didn’t call anything.

Houston’s players and coaches were absolutely furious by the lack of a call by the officials. Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson and the rest of his team wanted answers from the refs.

Houston’s players and coaches were understandably frustrated following the loss. A trashcan appeared to get knocked over during the postgame scene.

One Houston player showed great sportsmanship, cleaning up after his teammates.

Houston guard Jamal Shead stayed on the floor to clean up the trash following the behavior by the rest of the game.

Well done, Jamal.

