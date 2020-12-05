Video: High Schooler’s Crazy 1-Handed Catch Is Going Viral

The college football and NFL worlds should be treated to some pretty great catches this weekend. However, they’ll have a tough time topping one from a high school player on Friday night.

Ja’Tavion Sanders, a five-star defensive lineman committed to Texas in the 2021 class, made one of the best catches we’ve seen at wide receiver.

The five-star prospect from Denton Ryan High School in Texas lined up wide at wide receiver during a Friday night game. He made a ridiculous one-handed catch for a touchdown.

Replays of the catch are going viral on social media. Check this out:

Here’s another angle that shows the play from above.

“This is Ja’Tavion Sanders. He’s committed to Texas as a defensive end and one of the top recruits in the country. He lined up at outside wide receiver and made this catch. Absolutely absurd on so many levels,” ESPN’s Ben Baby wrote.

Texas is getting a good one, that’s for sure.

Sanders, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound defensive lineman, is the No. 1 athlete and No. 21 overall recruit in the 2021 class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

The five-star prospect committed to Texas over several other major schools, including Alabama and Florida, among others.