Video: Incredible ‘America The Beautiful’ At Super Bowl 56

Super Bowl 56 got started on an incredible note thanks to the singing talent of Jhene Aiko.

Aiko sang a beautiful rendition on ‘America The Beautiful’ before the national anthem was sung and the game kicked off. It was pretty spectacular.

Take a look.

That’s how you start off a football game. Now it’s time to play.

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals both had spectacular seasons, but only one can emerge a champion.

The Bengals are led by fast-rising star quarterback Joe Burrow. His calmness under pressure and ability to make big plays in the face of chaos has gotten Cincinnati to this point. The big question for the Bengals is can they protect him against a stout Rams defense?

Los Angeles, meanwhile, is led by the trusty veteran Matthew Stafford. He spent years playing for the Detroit Lions waiting for a moment like this. He didn’t get it until he requested a trade and got one. The Rams were the landing spot. They’re now in the Super Bowl.

Catch Burrow and Stafford go head-to-head in Super Bowl 56 right now on NBC.