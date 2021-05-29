Video: Incredible College Baseball Catch Is Going Viral

There have been some incredible baseball plays made over the past week, including Francisco Lindor’s awesome diving stop and Christian Yelich’s ridiculous sliding catch.

Few, though – if any – top the catch made by a college baseball pitcher.

Matthew Baker, a pitcher for the Henderson State University Reddies in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, made one of the best catches of the year.

The Henderson State University pitcher caught a screaming line drive hit right back at him. The catch was made barehanded, as the line drive was hit so hard that it knocked his glove off.

“BARE HANDS BAKER,” Reddie Baseball tweeted on Saturday.

BARE HANDS BAKER 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Se9NJsTxgj — Reddie Baseball 🏆 💍 (@ReddieBaseball) May 29, 2021

That’s just an insane catch.

The catch came in a big win for Henderson State University, as well. The Reddies beat Augustana, 8-7, on Saturday afternoon.

Hear from Matthew Baker in his interview with @CyWittig after today's thrilling 8-7 victory over Augustana! In the interview, we cover Baker's big performance on the mound including an #SCTop10 nominee catch! 🎥 https://t.co/5QsWiGw0HB pic.twitter.com/zEmKeZmILo — Reddie Baseball 🏆 💍 (@ReddieBaseball) May 29, 2021

The win keeps Henderson State alive in the 2021 NCAA DII Central Regional. With the win, they will face the loser of the Minnesota State and Southern Arkansas contest. Today’s win is the program’s first NCAA Tournament win since 2015.

Henderson State is scheduled to play on Sunday at 11 a.m. local time.