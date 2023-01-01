Video: Incredible Punt By The Buccaneers Is Going Viral

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans can thank punter Jake Camarda for their NFC South title.

Camarda fielded a terrible snap and was somehow able to get the punt off while being chased to the sideline. The punt then landed inside the Panthers' five-yard line, which essentially ended the game.

Here's a look at this miraculous play:

Had this punt got blocked, the Panthers would've had some great field position to potentially steal the game.

In the end, the Bucs were able to get the stop after this punt and clinch their second-straight NFC South title. This means Tom Brady will be back in the playoffs yet again as he chases his eighth Super Bowl.

The Bucs will now await their playoff opponent since they can rest their starters next Sunday. They'll be the fourth seed in the NFC playoffs when they get underway on Jan. 14.