Video: Incredibly Violent NFL Body Slam Is Going Viral

A Washington Commanders defensive tackle took things a bit too far on Sunday afternoon.

John Ridgeway, who's in his first season as a member of the Commanders, absolutely body-slammed Texans running back Dameon Pierce during the third quarter. The play was over but Ridgeway must've not heard the whistle and delivered the hit.

He was called for unnecessary roughness on the play, which gave the Texans an automatic first down.

Even though the Commanders are up by three scores, this is still a play that Ridgeway can't make. You can't allow a team to try and get back in the game.

Luckily, the drive only resulted in the field goal so it remains a three-score game (20-3).

The Commanders are looking to notch their fifth win in their last six games as they try and stay in the hunt for a playoff spot.

This game is currently being regionally televised by FOX.