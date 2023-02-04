Video: Indiana Storms Court After Upsetting No. 1 Purdue

BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 20: A general view of the SMU Mustangs game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Assembly Hall on November 20, 2014 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Indiana Hoosiers were able to knock off the top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers 79-74 on Saturday, making for one of the more impressive wins of the year.

Which of course means court storming is in order in Bloomington:

Hoosiers fans' celebration began to go viral around the college basketball world.

"So much freaking fomo!!" an Indiana alum exclaimed.

"I am Pro-Court Storming," a fan said.

"I'm just as happy as anyone, but storming the court? Come on man," another tweeted.

"Not usually one to hate on court storming, but it's nice to see the 'little brother' argument finally settled after two years of this," a user commented.

"Let the kids have fun!!"

"Aaaaand brace yourselves for the incoming boomers crying over a court storm," an IU fan laughed. "It's not that deep- drunk college kids having fun, core memories being made here. If you don't have anything nice to say just shut up because I guarantee they couldn't give 2two [expletives]."

A huge win for the Hoosiers.