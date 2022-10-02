Video: Insane Catch In Ravens Game Is Going Viral Today

It was a tip drill in Baltimore.

After Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson pulled the rabbit out of the hat to escape Von Miller and two other Bills pass rushers, Jackson tossed up a ball that got tipped by Mark Andrews only to fall into Devin Duvernay's hands for a first down completion.

The wild catch began to go viral on social media.

"Best QB in the league as far as I’m concerned," one user said.

"This the type of [expletive] that makes me say i’m not buying Madden again," another user commented.

"Give Lamar Jackson his [expletive] respect man. Top 3 QB in the game there should be absolutely no debate about that."

"They should just agree to give them 1 point for this play because this should be worth more than a first down," another tweeted.

"I'm still over here in shock."

What a play all-around.