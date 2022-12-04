Video: Insane Final Play At High School State Championship Game
We had the Minnesota Miracle Part II this weekend.
While college football and NFL games typically dominate football discussion on social media during the December weekends, it was a high school football play that went viral on Saturday.
New London-Spicer topped Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in the Minnesota Class 3A State Championship Game over the weekend.
The final play was truly insane.
It truly doesn't get any crazier than that.
Imagine winning a high school state championship game with that play?!?!