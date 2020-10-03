Video: Insane Finish At The Preakness On Saturday Evening

In a weekend with MLB playoffs, college football, the NFL and the NBA Finals, the most-exciting sporting event was probably The Preakness.

For those unaware, The Preakness took place on Saturday evening. The sports calendar has been turned on its head this year, so a lot of people probably missed the race.

Unfortunately for those people, they missed a great race.

Swiss Skydiver on The Preakness Stakes. She became the first filly to win the race since 2009 and the sixth filly to beat the boys in the history of the 145-year race.

It was an incredible finish.

Swiss Skydiver wins the 2020 Preakness Stakes in a photo finish 🐎 (via @NBCSports)pic.twitter.com/oz6WzLshuM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 3, 2020

The New York Times had more on the finish:

The well-traveled daughter of Daredevil with the jockey Robby Albarado aboard held off Authentic down the stretch to cover the one-and-three-sixteenths-mile race in 1:53.28, rewarding her backers with $25.40 on a $2 bet. It was her sixth victory in 11 tries at seven different racetracks, and it pushed her career earnings past $870,000.

The Preakness Stakes was the final leg of the Triple Crown this year. Tiz the Law won the Belmont Stakes and Authentic won the Kentucky Derby.

The Belmont had by far the most-exciting finish of them all, though. Congrats to Swiss Skydiver on an incredible win.