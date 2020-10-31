The Spun

Video: Insane High School Football Play In Mississippi Is Going Viral

Insane HS football play in Mississippi.Spirit Media.

It’s not an overreaction to say that South Pike High School may have scored the most absurd touchdown in football history on Friday night.

With just a minute remaining in last night’s game, South Pike needed a touchdown and two-point conversion to force overtime against North Pike. That’s when running back Kam Reynolds decided to put the team on his back.

Reynolds caught a bubble screen on second down and it looked as if he was about to get dropped for a loss of yards, but somehow he managed to stay on his feet and turn a disaster into a blessing.

Not only did Reynolds avoid about 10 tacklers on the play, he found a way to kick into high gear once he found some open space.

Here’s the touchdown of the year from South Pike High School:

South Pike ended up converting on the two-point conversion to force overtime, but it ended up falling short in the extra frame.

Regardless of the final result, Reynolds deserves a ton of credit for that 68-yard touchdown. We seriously might not see a play like that ever again.

Who knows, maybe one day we’ll see Reynolds making incredible plays like this at the collegiate level.


