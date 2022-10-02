Video: Insane Saquon Barkley Play Is Going Viral On Sunday

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 05: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants looks on before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has looked four years and several major injuries younger so far this season. His latest play might be show just how good of a year it's been.

During today's game against the Chicago Bears, Barkley caught a pass in the backfield from Daniel Jones only to be immediately hit by a Bears defender. But Barkley basically brushed the defender off and eluded several other Bears players trying to bring him down, reversing field and turning what would have been a loss into a 15-yard gain for a first down on 3rd-and-9.

Two plays later, the Giants scored a touchdown, extending their lead over the Bears to 14-6. Barkley now has 77 rushing yards and 15 receiving yards in the first half.

The video is going viral with over 80,000 views while Ari Meirov's Twitter share of the clip has over 2,000 likes in just 10 minutes.

Saquon Barkley is in the final year of his rookie contract and has not had 1,000 yards in a season since 2019.

But with the way he's playing right now, Barkley will not only be back over 1,000 yards this season, but potentially looking at a career year.

Barkley had 317 yards and two touchdowns in the first two games this season. The 105.7 yards per game he's averaging is a career high right now.

Will Saquon Barkley have over 1,000 rushing yards this season?