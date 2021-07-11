Video: Italy Star Sends Clear Message After Winning Euro Final

Calls of “It’s coming home” rang throughout an overwhelmingly pro-England Wembley Stadium today for the Euro 2020 final matchup. But, that English catchphrase would soon be turned on its head.

After his team claimed the European Championship in a thrilling penalty-kick shootout, Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci got up close and personal with a television camera, letting the world know that “It’s coming to Rome.”

Take a look.

"It's coming h̶o̶m̶e̶ to Rome"pic.twitter.com/ZJRPWF3J4S — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) July 11, 2021

England got off to a hot start in the match with a quick-hitting goal from Luke Shaw in the second minute of play — marking the fastest goal in Euro Cup finals history. The English squad were able to hold off the Italians until the 67th minute when Bonucci punched in the equalizing goal.

From there, the match went through two periods of scoreless extra time — ultimately sending the match to championship-deciding penalty kicks.

England got off to another early lead in the shootout when English keeper Jordan Pickford made a save to push the penalty score to 2-1. But, once again, Bonucci got his Italian squad back on track — confidently striking one in on the very next attempt. After that, England would go on to miss three straight penalties, all from late-game substitutions.

This penalty outcome was eerily similar to an England-Italy Euro quarterfinals shootout in 2012 where England got off to a 2-1 lead before missing the rest of its kicks.

Prior to tonight, Italy’s first and only Euro Cup victory came in 1968. England on the other hand has never won the trophy — and despite coming dangerously close this year, it won’t be coming home this year either.