Video: Jaguars Score TD While Fan Runs On The Field

Sometimes you just never know what you’re going to see in Florida. On this particular Sunday, you may have seen a Jaguars fan calling for the ball in the corner of the endzone.

In one of the more hilarious highlights of Week 15 in the NFL, a Jags fan somehow got onto the field of play and wanted to catch a touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence.

However, Jacksonville decided to go with the run on the goal line.

A #Jaguars fan got to the corner of the endzone and started jumping up and down calling for the ball. He was open, but Jaguars opted to give the ball to James Robinson for the TD. pic.twitter.com/RCthWku2Jd — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 19, 2021

“Florida Man furious at QB for not passing him the ball” pic.twitter.com/SH4kXhHfiP — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 19, 2021

The James Robinson TD run brought the 2-11 Jaguars within a score of Houston. Marking the first touchdown of the post-Urban Meyer era.

Luckily for the Jaguars (and unluckily for the fan) it wasn’t a play-action pass. Otherwise we could’ve potentially had an all-time blooper in what’s already been a season-full in Jacksonville.