The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video: Jaguars Score TD While Fan Runs On The Field

Jaguars RB James Robinson vs TitansJACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 10: Runningback James Robinson #25 of the Jacksonville Jaguars on a running play during the game against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Titans defeated the Jaguars 37 to 19. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Sometimes you just never know what you’re going to see in Florida. On this particular Sunday, you may have seen a Jaguars fan calling for the ball in the corner of the endzone.

In one of the more hilarious highlights of Week 15 in the NFL, a Jags fan somehow got onto the field of play and wanted to catch a touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence.

However, Jacksonville decided to go with the run on the goal line.

The James Robinson TD run brought the 2-11 Jaguars within a score of Houston. Marking the first touchdown of the post-Urban Meyer era.

Luckily for the Jaguars (and unluckily for the fan) it wasn’t a play-action pass. Otherwise we could’ve potentially had an all-time blooper in what’s already been a season-full in Jacksonville.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.