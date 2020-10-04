The Spun

Video: Fight Breaks Out Between 2 Players After Rams vs. Giants

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey against the Cowboys.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Jalen Ramsey #20 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Jalen Ramsey and Golden Tate went at each other following this afternoon’s Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants game.

The Rams cornerback and the Giants wide receiver have a history. Ramsey has two children with Tate’s sister. Tate is reportedly not happy with how the relationship ended.

The New York Post has some details:

Ramsey is the father of two of Tate’s young nieces, but he reportedly ended a long-term relationship with Tate’s sister during her pregnancy last summer to date a Las Vegas dancer. Breanna Tate — a former track-and-field standout at the University of Mississippi — gave birth in September 2019, shortly before Ramsey was traded from the Jaguars to the Rams.

Tate has made it clear that he’s not a fan.

“I’m not happy at all with the disrespect that he’s shown towards my sister, and the things he’s done in the past, but I don’t really want to go too much into it,” Tate said.

Today, they got into it. Things got physical between Tate and Ramsey during the game – naturally – and things heated up after the final whistle.

Punches were reportedly thrown between the two players at midfield. The two players had to be separated by teammates.

Here’s a closer look:

The Rams beat the Giants, 17-9, on Sunday afternoon. Tate had four catches for 20 yards in the loss.


