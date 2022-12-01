Video: Japan Scores Most Controversial Goal Of The World Cup

We officially have a major goal scoring controversy on our hands at the 2022 Men's World Cup in Qatar.

Japan just scored what has to be the most controversial goal of the World Cup to date. The ball appeared to be out of bounds before getting crossed in, leading to the Japanese goal, but the official ruled it a goal.

The play then went to VAR, which was surely going to reverse it. However, in stunning fashion, that did not happen.

The goal stood, as VAR cited insufficient evidence, allowing Japan to take the lead over Spain. Japan is now leading Spain, 2-1, toward the 60th minute mark of Thursday afternoon's game.

"After a VAR check this was confirmed as a goal for Japan," FOX Soccer tweeted.

Group E is heading toward a chaos scenario. All four teams - Japan, Spain, Germany and Costa Rica - entered the day with hopes of reaching the knockout round.

Thursday afternoon, all four teams remain alive.

The game between Japan and Spain is currently airing on FOX, while the other contest is being televised on FOX Sports 1 on Thursday afternoon.

It's shaping up to be a very, very interesting finish to the group stage.