Video: Jeanie Buss’s Reaction To Lakers Loss Goes Viral

Even Lakers president Jeanie Buss couldn’t stomach the Lakers 123-95 loss to the Zion-less Pelicans Sunday night.

Buss could be seen leaving the her seat well before the final buzzer sounded, with Los Angeles down 25 to New Orleans in the third quarter.

The 27-33 Lakers continue to slip further down the Western Conference standings. There’s a lot of noise both inside and outside of crypto.com Arena, and LA’s performance in their Sunday whites didn’t quiet any of it.

The clip of Buss’ exit quickly made its rounds on NBA Twitter.

“Trying to beat traffic vibes,” one user tweeted.

“Blow it up,” a fan tweeted at Jeanie Buss.

“Lakers booed at home after another embarrassing loss,” commented Knicks Fan TV‘s creator. “Ouch.”

“Like she’s not partly to blame,” laughed another user.

“She’s the reason they’re crap,” another said of Jeanie Buss.

“Love to see it,” a Nuggets fan tweeted.

“5:27 left in the 3rd and even the Lakers owner couldn’t take it anymore,” a Pelicans podcast account commented.

“Trade everybody,” a Lakers fan pleaded, tagging Jeanie Buss.

The reeling Lakers are running out of time to turn things around. They get their next chance against the Mavs at the top of the month.