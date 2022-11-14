Video: Jeff Saturday's Reaction To Touchdown Goes Viral

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 30: Former Indianapolis Colts player Jeff Saturday (L) and former general manager Bill Polian meet during a ceremony honoring former player Tarik Glenn during halftime of the game between the Washington Commanders and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Jeff Saturday was fired all the way up after Jonathan Taylor's third quarter touchdown on Sunday evening.

He high-fived a couple of people on his staff as he was super excited that Taylor finally had a long run this season.

He was then super thrilled when the Colts officially completed the comeback to beat the Raiders in his first game as interim head coach. The Colts are now 1-0 in the Jeff Saturday era.

Matt Ryan was back in the lineup after he had been benched for the last couple of games. He finished the contest with 222 yards and one touchdown while also completing 21-of-28 passes.

The colts are now 4-5-1 and are one win away from getting back to .500.

They'll look to accomplish that when they take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday.