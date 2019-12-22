The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video: The Crowd For Today’s Jets-Steelers Game Is Ridiculous

Quarterback Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers looks to pass against the New York Jets.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 26: Quarterback Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers looks to pass against the New York Jets during the second quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on November 26, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Today’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is technically a home game for the New York Jets. Technically.

In reality, the Steelers are likely to have a significant crowd advantage inside Metlife Stadium in North Jersey.

Video from the NFL Network shows how many Pittsburgh fans are already inside the stadium.

It’s impressive:

The Steelers and the Jets are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on CBS.

Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.