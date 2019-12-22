Video: The Crowd For Today’s Jets-Steelers Game Is Ridiculous

Today’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is technically a home game for the New York Jets. Technically.
In reality, the Steelers are likely to have a significant crowd advantage inside Metlife Stadium in North Jersey.
Video from the NFL Network shows how many Pittsburgh fans are already inside the stadium.
It’s impressive:
This is, on paper, a #Jets home game. pic.twitter.com/GQiVk5Ifqe
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 22, 2019
The Steelers and the Jets are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.
The game will be on CBS.