Video: The Crowd For Today’s Jets-Steelers Game Is Ridiculous

Today’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is technically a home game for the New York Jets. Technically.

In reality, the Steelers are likely to have a significant crowd advantage inside Metlife Stadium in North Jersey.

Video from the NFL Network shows how many Pittsburgh fans are already inside the stadium.

It’s impressive:

The Steelers and the Jets are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on CBS.