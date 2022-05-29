Video: Jimmie Johnson Has Crushing Finish To First Indy 500

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MARCH 19: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, prepares to drive during qualifying for the NTT IndyCar Series XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway on March 19, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Sunday saw racing icon Jimmie Johnson compete in the Indianapolis 500 for the first time in his career. Sadly, it ended without him getting to even finish the race.

With six laps to go in the Indy 500, Johnson was battling for the lead and had even made the risky decision of spending more time on the track than anyone else. Unfortunately, Johnson's tires touched the grass during the turn and all hell broke loose.

Johnson's car lost its grip and started spinning out of control before crashing into a wall. He was then helped out of his car, forcing the red flag to go up and ending his first Indy 500 run.

That crash almost stopped Johnson's own team from winning the Indy 500. Marcus Ericsson, Johnson's teammate on Chip Ganassi Racing, was leading when the crash occurred and forced out the red flag.

But Ericsson was able to hold on to win the race, winning the Indy 500 for the first time in his career and the fifth time for Johnson's Chip Ganassi racing team.

At 46 years old, Jimmie Johnson can't have many years of IndyCar racing left in him. But with the way this Indy 500 ended, it can't be the way he wants his first appearance in the iconic race to go.

We'll probably hear from Johnson soon as far as what happened from his perspective. But he's got a long time before thinking about whether he wants to enter it again.

Will this wind up being Jimmie Johnson's only appearance in the Indy 500?