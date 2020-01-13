Video: Jimmy Johnson Breaks Down Following Hall Of Fame Surprise

A day after Bill Cowher’s Pro Football Hall of Fame surprise on live TV, a similar scene transpired at halftime of tonight’s Packers-Seahawks NFC Divisional Round game.
Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker surprised Jimmy Johnson with his induction live on FOX this evening.
Johnson, 76, is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, but he had yet to receive an induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The two-time Super Bowl champion is finally getting in.
Johnson broke down on live TV upon receiving the news. It was a pretty incredible scene.
Incredible moment.
Legendary @dallascowboys coach @JimmyJohnson finds out live on TV he is the newest member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/GK3jlSlWRz
— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 13, 2020
The Texas native was an NFL head coach for only a decade, but he went 80-64 with two Super Bowl victories.
Johnson has since been an analyst at FOX for roughly two decades. He went into TV following a four-year stint with the Miami Dolphins. It had to be special for him to receive this huge news with his current football family.
Congrats, Jimmy.