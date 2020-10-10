Video: Joaquin Buckley With The UFC Knockout Of The Year

There have been some pretty incredible UFC knockouts over the years. Conor McGregor, Anderson Silva, Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson, Vitor Belfort and many others have had some incredible finishing moves.

Few, though – if any – are more impressive than the one we just saw from Joaquin Buckley.

Buckley squared off against Impa Kasanganay at UFC Fight Island 5 on Saturday night. Kasanganay entered the fight at 8-0, while Buckley came into Saturday night following some knockouts in Shamrock FC, Bellator and LFA.

The knockout of the night – and arguably the year – was landed by Buckley.

Buckley landed an insane spinning kick that knocked Kasanganay out cold. Video of the knockout has quickly gone viral on social media.

UFC’s official Twitter account summed it up best: “THE MOST UNBELIEVABLE KO IN UFC HISTORY.”

THE MOST UNBELIEVABLE KO IN UFC HISTORY 🤯 #UFCFightIsland5 pic.twitter.com/O7BOJg8h9c — UFC (@ufc) October 10, 2020

UFC fans are in awe of the insane knockout.

“Been watching MMA for almost 20 years now. That’s the craziest thing I’ve ever seen,” one fan tweeted.

“I think definitely up there as number 1 KO if all time. Best headkick KO we’ve seen that’s for sure,” another fan added.

“My great grandchildren will watch this knockout in all the UFC commercial highlight reels,” one fan said.

Well done, Joaquin.