Video: Joe Rogan Had A Funny Moment During UFC 249

UFC 249 took place in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday night. The no-fans event appeared to be a big success, with several notable fights entertaining the masses on television.

Commentator Joe Rogan had one funny moment early on.

Rogan, for a second, appeared to forget that no one was in the crowd. He tried to introduce Ryan Spann to the crowd following his win over Sam Alvey.

“Ryan Spann…” Rogan said, moving his arms in a way to suggest applause was coming. Of course, it did not, as no fans were there.

“Caught you slipping,” UFC’s official Twitter account tweeted.

Rogan did all of his post-match interviews in the octagon. He did hand shakes with the fighters, too.

“It didn’t make any sense to me if everybody’s been tested and everybody’s clean, no one has the disease,” Rogan said. “I’ve been tested, they’ve been tested. I want to see them. When I’m doing an interview with a fighter, after a spectacular performance like Justin Gaethje’s fight, I want to look him in the eye. I don’t want it to be some impersonal thing where he’s 100 feet away from me.”

UFC is scheduled to have several more no-fan events in the weeks to come. It’ll be interesting to see how much changes in terms of policy.