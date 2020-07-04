Video: Joey Chestnut Just Set A New Hot Dog Eating Record

Watching Joey Chestnut dominate the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest has become a tradition on the Fourth of July. On Saturday, he set out to break his previous record of 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

Chestnut got off to an incredible start, averaging 9.2 hot dogs per minute for the first half of the event. Obviously he slowed down toward the end, but he managed to dig down deep and break his previous record.

With only a few seconds remaining on the clock, Chestnut basically inhaled one last hot dog to set his total to 75. It was the equivalent of a buzzer-beater in competitive eating.

The only downside to Chestnut setting a new record this year is that fans weren’t allowed to attend due to health concerns. Nonetheless, it’s a remarkable achievement for the most dominant competitor in this field.

Here’s the video of Chestnut breaking his own record:

Joey Chestnut – greatest American athlete.pic.twitter.com/6qg2FXkTB0 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 4, 2020

Chestnut has now made $130,000 over the course of his career strictly from winning the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest multiple times – 13 to be exact.

Not only did Chestnut make history this weekend, he destroyed the rest of the field. He ate 33 more hot dogs and buns than Darron Breeden, who finished in second place.

The over/under for Chestnut was set at 74.5 this year. Some bettors were left celebrating that final hot dog, while others were probably left in a state of shock.

Who knows, maybe Chestnut will break his own record yet again in 2021.