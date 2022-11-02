Video: John Smoltz Predicted Bryce Harper's Home Run Tonight

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 01: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the first inning in Game Three of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on November 01, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

Fans had to wait a little longer for Game 3 than they would have liked, but the Philadelphia Phillies delivered early and often against the Houston Astros.

Bryce Harper got the party started with a two-run shot in the bottom of the first inning. Astros pitcher Lance McCullers left a hanging breaking ball right over the plate, which Harper devoured.

Bryce's home run was the main star of the show, but John Smoltz's call had everyone talking. As Harper walked up to the plate, Smotlz suggested Harper would be waiting for a breaking ball.

Check it out.

“I’ll be kind of shocked if Bryce is not going to the plate sitting on a breaking ball,” said Smoltz. “At some point, McCullers has to throw him fastballs to keep him honest. But Bryce is so good against off-speed, and we know he likes to swing early and swing big. If he stays on the breaking ball and gets one in the middle of the plate, loud noise."

Well, Smoltz was right and now the Phillies have a commanding 4-0 lead in Game 3.