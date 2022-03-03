Video: Jon Rahm’s Missed Putt Is Going Viral On Thursday

Even the pros play like amateurs from time to time. Take Jon Rahm at the Arnold Palmer Invitational for example.

At the first round of the API on Thursday, Rahm missed a one-footer. He simply didn’t put enough muscle on it and it came up short. Rahm chipped it in a second later.

Check it out.

That’s one Jon Rahm is going to try and forget. Something tells us the world’s No. 1 is going to be just fine.

The 27-year-old, meanwhile, is honored to be playing in this week’s tournament. He’s always admired Arnold Palmer, as most do.

“He’s the King,” Rahm said, via Golf Channel. “There’s very few players in the history of this game that have the support and created the buzz around them that he did with more than just their golf game. Obviously, Jack and Tiger were unbelievable at what they did, but two players who stand out were Seve and Arnold.

“They had something special about them; maybe it was the shot-making ability, maybe it was the imagination, very different way of playing the game, I don’t know, whatever it was made them as big of stars as the two greatest that the game has ever seen, and maybe more impactful in certain ways.”

Rahm is expected to have a strong performance at this week’s tournament. Hopefully he doesn’t miss any more one-footers, though.